PureHealth to integrate National Rehabiltation Center in Abu Dhabi into its network

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Aug, 2023) ABU DHABI, 14th August, 2023 (WAM) – PureHealth will now integrate the National Rehabilitation Center (NRC) based in Abu Dhabi into its operations.

Established in Abu Dhabi in 2002, the NRC serves as the UAE's main hub for treatment, rehabilitation, and research. In 2017, NRC was designated as a prestigious WHO Collaborative Centre for Substance Use Prevention and Treatment of Substance Use Disorders - the only center of its kind in the middle East.

The NRC collaborates with governmental and semi-governmental entities to establish social and integration services for addiction patients, conducts community awareness sessions, and empowers students as addiction prevention ambassadors in their communities through school programs.

To achieve these goals, the center has undertaken several successful initiatives, including the "Capacity Building" program, which conducted Addiction Specialization Training Programs for "Workplace" and "Family," benefiting over 60 participants from governmental and semi-governmental entities. Another key initiative is the "School Prevention Training," in collaboration with the Department of education and Knowledge and the Department of Community Development, introducing an anti-addiction program in schools and training educators and social workers. The NRC's commitment to a 360-degree approach ensures a holistic effort in combating addiction and promoting well-being across society.

By assuming management of the center, PureHealth aims to transform how rehabilitation services in Abu Dhabi and the UAE are provided. Under this integration, the group will shape NRC’s treatment programs to incorporate the latest technologies and treatment regimes, oversee the expansion of NRC’s capacity, enhance access to care, and optimize the quality and performance of the center. Specialized treatment and rehabilitation services will be provided, including follow-up post-recovery.

Through its multidimensional plan, including community development, awareness, and prevention programs, PureHealth will raise the community’s awareness of the medical and social risks of such activities and prevent possible entry into self-destructive habits.

Commenting on the announcement, Shaista Asif, Group Chief Operating Officer of PureHealth, said: “We are honored to assume the responsibility of the NRC, as we work to enhance and drive better and more focused rehabilitation services.

Through our comprehensive approach, strategic collaborations, and dedication to research and innovation, we are committed to making a lasting positive impact on individuals and the wider community. This responsibility marks a significant milestone in our mission to empower individuals, improve lives, and contribute to the betterment of society.”

Yousef Al Ketbi, Acting Chief Executive Officer of NRC, said: “At the National Rehabilitation Center, our vision is to be a beacon of hope and excellence, leading the way in rehabilitation and research in the United Arab Emirates. As we embark on this new chapter of integration with PureHealth, we are excited about the possibilities it brings to elevate our mission and impact. Together, we look forward to redefining the landscape of rehabilitation services in Abu Dhabi and the UAE, forging a brighter future for those in need of treatment and rehabilitation."

At a strategic level, the NRC will assume vital responsibilities of coordinating with centers-both governmental and non-governmental agencies dedicated to rehabilitation and establish the overall national strategy on the subject.

Additionally, with PureHealth, the NRC will establish a dedicated research and training center, which will serve as a hub for conducting studies, research, infrastructure development, and issuing professional qualifications in the field of rehabilitation. The NRC will also organize seminars, conferences, workshops, and training courses, and disseminate knowledge to healthcare professionals. The NRC will focus on giving more access to patients, by increasing the outpatient timings of their clinic, developing a better patient experience and creating digital platforms to better serve the patients’ requirements.

With the NRC, PureHealth expands its platform, offering comprehensive and holistic healthcare solutions to the region. The move is in line with the Group’s efforts to help create a society where individuals lead healthier, happier lives and contribute meaningfully to their communities. These strategic endeavors further distinguish PureHealth as a unique provider with an unmatched range of services, quality, and expertise.