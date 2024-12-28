Putin apologises for tragic Azerbaijani aircraft incident

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Dec, 2024) The Kremlin's press office announced today that Russian President Vladimir Putin had a telephone conversation with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, during which he expressed his apologies for the tragic incident involving an Azerbaijani aircraft in Russian airspace, not far from the Kazakh city of Aktau.

A Kremlin statement, cited by the Russian news agency RIA Novosti, clarified that President Putin apologised for the tragic incident in Russian airspace and once again extended his deepest and most sincere condolences to the families of the victims, wishing a speedy recovery to the wounded.