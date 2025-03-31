Putin congratulates Russian Muslims on Eid Al-Fitr

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st Mar, 2025) MOSCOW, 30th March, 2025 (WAM) – Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated Russian Muslims on the Eid Al-Fitr holiday, marking the end of the holy month of Ramadan.

"I’m sending you my warmest congratulations on the Eid Al-Fitr holiday.

Marking the end of the holy month of Ramadan, this ancient and important holiday symbolises a quest for spiritual growth, kindness and compassion," reads a congratulatory letter, posted on the website of the Central Spiritual Directorate of Muslims of Russia.

According to the message, carried by TASS, Putin noted the important contribution of Muslim organisations into Russia’s public and spiritual life, and their role in charitable, educational and patriotic projects and initiatives.

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin also congratulated Muslims on the occasion.