Putin receives first dose of Russian-made COVID vaccine

MOSCOW, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Mar, 2021) Vladimir Putin has received his first dose of a Russian-made coronavirus vaccine in private, his spokesman has confirmed, in an apparent effort to boost Russia’s fledgling vaccination drive after months of delaying his jab.

The Kremlin spokesperson, Dmitry Peskov, told news agencies late on Tuesday that the 68-year-old president had been vaccinated but did not specify which one of the three Russian-made vaccines was administered.

"Putin has been vaccinated against the coronavirus. He feels well. Tomorrow he has a full working day," Peskov said.