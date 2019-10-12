UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Putin's Visit Consolidates UAE-Russia Strategic Partnership: Ambassador

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sat 12th October 2019 | 08:15 PM

Putin's visit consolidates UAE-Russia strategic partnership: Ambassador

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Oct, 2019) The visit of Russian President Vladimir Putin to the UAE this Tuesday translates the privileged and steadily growing strategic relations between the two countries, said Maadhad Hareb Al Khaili, the UAE Ambassador to Russia.

"The visit will contribute to further consolidating the current strategic partnership between the two sides," the diplomat told the Emirates news Agency, noting that the Joint UAE-Russia Committee plays a significant role in accelerating trade relations and growing the volume of imports and exports between the two nations.

He expressed satisfaction with the current level of investments between the two countries through their joint Investment Fund, highlighting the recent mutual visa waiver agreement as a fresh step forward on the path toward increasing Russian tourist arrivals in the UAE.

Over 900,000 Russian tourists visited the UAE last year, and there is a growing number of Emiratis already visiting several Russian cities, including Moscow, Sochi, and St. Petersburg.

The ambassador cited the recent space mission by the Emirati first astronaut Hazza Al Mansoori to the International Space Station, where he stayed eight days, as a prime example of the growing cooperation between the two countries.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Saturday hosted the ninth Joint UAE-Russia Committee. The meeting was headed by the UAE Ambassador, and Maxim Sidelnikov, Deputy Director of the Department of Bilateral Relations Development at the Ministry of Economic Development of Russia.

Related Topics

Exports Moscow Russia UAE Visit Vladimir Putin Sochi St. Petersburg Visa Agreement

Recent Stories

Shehbaz Sharif says he will follow his brother Naw ..

21 seconds ago

Jinnah Post Graduate Medical Centre to open its 14 ..

11 minutes ago

Govt taking measures to eliminate dengue: Minister ..

11 minutes ago

PM asks his political aides to ascertain JUI-F Ch ..

21 minutes ago

Police arrest man with narcotics at Quetta Station ..

15 minutes ago

Flower leaves England set-up after 12 years

15 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.