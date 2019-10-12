(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Oct, 2019) The visit of Russian President Vladimir Putin to the UAE this Tuesday translates the privileged and steadily growing strategic relations between the two countries, said Maadhad Hareb Al Khaili, the UAE Ambassador to Russia.

"The visit will contribute to further consolidating the current strategic partnership between the two sides," the diplomat told the Emirates news Agency, noting that the Joint UAE-Russia Committee plays a significant role in accelerating trade relations and growing the volume of imports and exports between the two nations.

He expressed satisfaction with the current level of investments between the two countries through their joint Investment Fund, highlighting the recent mutual visa waiver agreement as a fresh step forward on the path toward increasing Russian tourist arrivals in the UAE.

Over 900,000 Russian tourists visited the UAE last year, and there is a growing number of Emiratis already visiting several Russian cities, including Moscow, Sochi, and St. Petersburg.

The ambassador cited the recent space mission by the Emirati first astronaut Hazza Al Mansoori to the International Space Station, where he stayed eight days, as a prime example of the growing cooperation between the two countries.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Saturday hosted the ninth Joint UAE-Russia Committee. The meeting was headed by the UAE Ambassador, and Maxim Sidelnikov, Deputy Director of the Department of Bilateral Relations Development at the Ministry of Economic Development of Russia.