Q Properties Launches Last Phase Of Reem Hills

Umer Jamshaid Published September 11, 2023 | 05:00 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Sep, 2023) Q Properties, a leading UAE real estate developer and subsidiary of Q Holding, has launched the last phase of its luxury apartments in Reem Hills, the only gated community on Abu Dhabi’s Al Reem Island.

Commenting on the launch, David Harman, Chief Development Officer of Q Properties, said, “We have seen very strong demand for Reem Hills and we expect this last phase to continue to attract buyers looking for a well-designed, quality product in a great location.”

He added, “We know that buyers value our approach to community living and how we bring that to life through open space, retail offerings, sports facilities and indoor communal areas.

Thoughtfully designed living space and great community amenities are at the heart of Reem Hills, and its central location means it enjoys convenient access to downtown Abu Dhabi and everything the capital has to offer.

Reem Hills delivers on Q Properties’ mission to provide the highest quality of life for residents and fulfil the needs of the community both present and future.

