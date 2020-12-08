Qasr Al Hosn marks 2nd anniversary with projections, air show and virtual cultural activations in the capital

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Dec, 2020) Historic Abu Dhabi landmark Qasr Al Hosn marked its second anniversary yesterday with visual projections on high-profile buildings across the emirate, in addition to virtual cultural activations and a Forsan Al Emarat aerobatic air show. The activities are both a celebration of the two-year anniversary of its reopening and a campaign to promote the Qasr Al Hosn experience, inviting visitors to the historic fort and museum.

The Qasr Al Hosn anniversary projections featured on the following buildings: Abu Dhabi Global Market, ADGM, Abu Dhabi National Oil Company, ADNOC, Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre, ADNEC, Khalifa University, Marina Mall, and Al Ain Municipality.

The Forsan Al Emarat air show saw jets soar high over the historic fort, while virtual cultural activations took place at the Al Hosn site and in Abu Dhabi city, focusing on the unique heritage and cultural significance of Qasr Al Hosn.

Qasr Al Hosn is the oldest and most significant building in Abu Dhabi. It includes the city’s first permanent structure, a coral and sea stone watchtower built to protect the settlement of Abu Dhabi established on the island in the 1760s.