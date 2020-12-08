UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Qasr Al Hosn Marks 2nd Anniversary With Projections, Air Show And Virtual Cultural Activations In The Capital

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Tue 08th December 2020 | 04:45 PM

Qasr Al Hosn marks 2nd anniversary with projections, air show and virtual cultural activations in the capital

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Dec, 2020) Historic Abu Dhabi landmark Qasr Al Hosn marked its second anniversary yesterday with visual projections on high-profile buildings across the emirate, in addition to virtual cultural activations and a Forsan Al Emarat aerobatic air show. The activities are both a celebration of the two-year anniversary of its reopening and a campaign to promote the Qasr Al Hosn experience, inviting visitors to the historic fort and museum.

The Qasr Al Hosn anniversary projections featured on the following buildings: Abu Dhabi Global Market, ADGM, Abu Dhabi National Oil Company, ADNOC, Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre, ADNEC, Khalifa University, Marina Mall, and Al Ain Municipality.

The Forsan Al Emarat air show saw jets soar high over the historic fort, while virtual cultural activations took place at the Al Hosn site and in Abu Dhabi city, focusing on the unique heritage and cultural significance of Qasr Al Hosn.

Qasr Al Hosn is the oldest and most significant building in Abu Dhabi. It includes the city’s first permanent structure, a coral and sea stone watchtower built to protect the settlement of Abu Dhabi established on the island in the 1760s.

Related Topics

Company Abu Dhabi Oil SITE Market

Recent Stories

World Space Forum to begin tomorrow

5 minutes ago

Pakistan squad arrives in Queenstown for training

8 minutes ago

11 POs among 38 criminals held in faisalabad

2 minutes ago

Belarus Uncovers Terrorist Group, Case Materials M ..

2 minutes ago

Netherlands Ready to Revise Double Taxation Avoida ..

2 minutes ago

Turkey invites global brands to invest in post-COV ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.