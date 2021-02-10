UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Qasr Al Watan Library: A World Of Culture And Knowledge

Sumaira FH 33 seconds ago Wed 10th February 2021 | 07:30 PM

Qasr Al Watan Library: a world of culture and knowledge

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Feb, 2021) Qasr Al Watan Library, housed within the Palace of the Nation, recently re-opened its doors to the public, allowing avid readers once again to immerse themselves in worlds of culture and adventure, travel through time, and live vicariously through their favorite authors.

The library has an impressive collection of 50,000 texts, and 16 million digital documents collected over 35 years, covering subjects such as history, geography and the social, economic and political development of the UAE.

The Qasr Al Watan Library is a unique addition to the library network in the emirate of Abu Dhabi. With the aim of preserving the Arab world’s history and culture, it houses rare manuscripts, and an immense selection of ancient books and documents that illuminate the Arab region's most remarkable influences on astronomy, science, art, literature and more.

With its unique architectural style, and provision of digital and internet access and an integrated reading experience with resources in a variety of languages, the library is ideal for research, reading, and writing, and fosters a space where imagination and creativity come to life.

The library is part of the existing rich Abu Dhabi public library network and is open to all UAE nationals, residents and visitors, and can be visited in person or via a membership card that provides access to all services. To obtain a membership card, please visit: https://library.dctabudhabi.ae/ The Library is open Tuesdays to Sundays from 10 AM to 8 PM.

Related Topics

Internet World UAE Abu Dhabi Visit Reading All From Million Arab

Recent Stories

Sheikha Fatima congratulates UAE’s leadership on ..

16 minutes ago

CBUAE imposes financial sanction on exchange house ..

46 minutes ago

DHA calls on close contacts to complete entire 10- ..

1 hour ago

‘People cast vote to Imran Khan because of his c ..

1 hour ago

&#039;Jiu-Jitsu Arena&#039; lights up red to celeb ..

2 hours ago

Nahyan bin Mubarak, Tunisian Ambassador discuss bi ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.