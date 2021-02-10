Qasr Al Watan Library: a world of culture and knowledge

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Feb, 2021) Qasr Al Watan Library, housed within the Palace of the Nation, recently re-opened its doors to the public, allowing avid readers once again to immerse themselves in worlds of culture and adventure, travel through time, and live vicariously through their favorite authors.

The library has an impressive collection of 50,000 texts, and 16 million digital documents collected over 35 years, covering subjects such as history, geography and the social, economic and political development of the UAE.

The Qasr Al Watan Library is a unique addition to the library network in the emirate of Abu Dhabi. With the aim of preserving the Arab world’s history and culture, it houses rare manuscripts, and an immense selection of ancient books and documents that illuminate the Arab region's most remarkable influences on astronomy, science, art, literature and more.

With its unique architectural style, and provision of digital and internet access and an integrated reading experience with resources in a variety of languages, the library is ideal for research, reading, and writing, and fosters a space where imagination and creativity come to life.

The library is part of the existing rich Abu Dhabi public library network and is open to all UAE nationals, residents and visitors, and can be visited in person or via a membership card that provides access to all services. To obtain a membership card, please visit: https://library.dctabudhabi.ae/ The Library is open Tuesdays to Sundays from 10 AM to 8 PM.