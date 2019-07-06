Qasr Al Watan Library to host panel discussions, writing workshop

UrduPoint.com
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Jul, 2019) The Qasr Al Watan library will organise a series of panel discussions with renowned Arab authors, as well as an interactive writing workshop in July, announced the Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi.

According to the Department, the events will begin on 7th July with a panel discussion titled ‘Award-winning Author’s Experience’, moderated by author Fatima Al Mazrouei, Head of Historical Archives at the Ministry of Presidential Affairs’ National Archives.

A film and theatre critic as well as a fiction and children’s book author, Al Mazrouei will discuss her experiences of writing award-winning books. To date, she has won 19 awards, including in Al Owais Award’s ‘Most Innovative Novel/Short Story Collection’ category for her book, "The Traps of Darkness", the Sheikha Shamsa bint Suhail Award for Creative Women in 2013 and the Emirates Novel Award in 2017 for her novel "My Other Story".

A session entitled ‘Cross-border Cultures’ on 14th July will be led by Jordanian author Matar Mahmood Matar Tawalbeh, Director of the Cordoba International academy for Training and curator of a cultural creativity programme for talented emerging Jordanian writers.

July's Calendar also includes the three-day workshop ‘Talented Pens’ presented by Syrian poet and author Jameel Dari. From 21st to 23rd July, the workshop sessions will be dedicated to developing the skills of up-and-coming writers.

Recently opened to the public, Qasr Al Watan Library is a world-class cultural destination featuring a collection of 50,000 books collected over 35 years. These publications span subjects such as history, geography and the social, economic and political development of the UAE. Official and historical documents from local and international sources are accessible alongside the Constitution and laws of the UAE.

