Qasr Al Watan Nominated For World Travel Awards As Middle East's Leading Cultural Tourist Attraction 2020

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Wed 24th June 2020 | 06:00 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Jun, 2020) Qasr Al Watan, the presidential palace and the incredible and unique cultural and architectural landmark in Abu Dhabi, has been nominated by the World Travel Awards as the middle East's Leading Cultural Tourist Attraction 2020.

Qasr Al Watan is majestic palace brimming with knowledge, offering the world a first-of-its-kind insight into the Arab heritage and the governing principles that shaped the history of the UAE and its vision to the future. Qasr Al Watan is more than just a palace, it is an enriching journey in a contemporary setting that reveals and reflects on governance, knowledge and craftsmanship.

Since it opened in March 2019, Abu Dhabi’s major attraction has been entrenching its status and gaining prestige regionally and internationally.

Voting is now open through the: www.worldtravelawards.com/vote World Travel Awards was established in 1993 to acknowledge, reward and celebrate excellence across all key sectors of the travel, tourism and hospitality industries.

