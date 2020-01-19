Qasr Al Watan receives 'Best Favourite Attraction' award

(@imziishan)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Jan, 2020) Qasr Al Watan, Abu Dhabi’s newest cultural landmark, was awarded the Pride of Abu Dhabi Award for "Best Favourite Attraction".

Receiving the award on behalf of Qasr Al Watan were Faisal Al Nuaimi, General Manager for Qaser Experiences and AlHasan Kaabous Al Zaabi, Vice President, Operations for Farah Experiences.

Qasr Al Watan opened its doors to the public on 11th March 2019, providing visitors with an opportunity to learn about the UAE’s governing traditions and values.