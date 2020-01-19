UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Qasr Al Watan Receives 'Best Favourite Attraction' Award

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 48 seconds ago Sun 19th January 2020 | 06:30 PM

Qasr Al Watan receives 'Best Favourite Attraction' award

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Jan, 2020) Qasr Al Watan, Abu Dhabi’s newest cultural landmark, was awarded the Pride of Abu Dhabi Award for "Best Favourite Attraction".

Receiving the award on behalf of Qasr Al Watan were Faisal Al Nuaimi, General Manager for Qaser Experiences and AlHasan Kaabous Al Zaabi, Vice President, Operations for Farah Experiences.

Qasr Al Watan opened its doors to the public on 11th March 2019, providing visitors with an opportunity to learn about the UAE’s governing traditions and values.

Related Topics

UAE Abu Dhabi Farah March 2019 Best

Recent Stories

World&#039;s first risk management standard for en ..

1 hour ago

Ohoud Al Roumi briefs Costa Rican delegation on UA ..

1 hour ago

Khalifa University’s 2019 Young Future Energy Le ..

2 hours ago

OPEC decreased production by 2 million barrels per ..

2 hours ago

UAE, India share &#039;strong sense of responsibil ..

2 hours ago

Sharjah real estate transactions reached AED24.2 b ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.