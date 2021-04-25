Qasr Al Watan recognises Arab Deaf Week

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Apr, 2021) In honour of Arab Deaf Week and in a bid to contribute to and enable the deaf community in the UAE, Qasr Al Watan invited a group of people from the UAE Deaf Association to explore the history, traditions and journey of the UAE through an immersive Arabic-SL (Arabic Sign Language) tour of the Palace of The Nation.

The tour took the group on an enriching journey into the vast collection of cultural artefacts, art and rare manuscripts that the Palace houses. They were able to learn about the UAE’s system of governance and the nation’s founding fathers, and had exclusive access to rooms that were once reserved for foreign dignitaries.

The tour also gave them a deeper understanding of Qasr Al Watan’s artistry, as they observed how traditional Arabian art and Islamic geometrical patterns have been infused as an integral aspect of the Palace’s design.

The deaf community holds a prominent place in the UAE’s list of priorities; and as the cultural landmark that reflects the UAE’s governing traditions and values, Qasr Al Watan was proud to provide this community with the opportunity to bask in the Palace’s architectural marvels, artistic wonders and historical legacy.