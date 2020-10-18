Qasr Al Watan to re-open its doors to visitors on 20 October with comprehensive health and safety measures in place

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Oct, 2020) Qasr Al Watan ''Al Watan Palace'' is set to re-open its doors to the public on 20th October, 2020. The Palace offers access to the public wishing to embark on the journey of a nation, an experience unlike any other.

The long-anticipated reopening will include the implementation of strict precautionary measures for the safety of guests during their time at Qasr Al Watan; these measures will include mandatory online booking to ensure that the limited capacity is adhered to. Additionally, throughout the cultural experience, guests will be asked to maintain social distancing, wear face masks and sanitise hands regularly. Further precautions will include thermal screening cameras, safe distance signage in all areas, modified capacity inside each exhibition, and modified dining and shopping experiences.

Guest services attendants will be stationed throughout the Palace to assist visitors and answer any questions.

Qasr Al Watan operational hours will be Sunday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 10:00AM to 6:00PM and 12:00PM to 7:30PM from Thursday to Saturday. The Palace will be closed on Mondays.

Qasr Al Watan’s entertainment, such as the Palace in Motion Sound and Light show, will take place on Thursday, Friday and Saturday evenings. However, the Symphony of the Nation marching band will not be performing and the Qasr Al Watan library will remain closed until further notice.