Open Menu

Qasr Al Watan Welcomes Eid Al Fitr With Festive Celebrations

Umer Jamshaid Published March 28, 2025 | 05:00 PM

Qasr Al Watan welcomes Eid Al Fitr with festive celebrations

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Mar, 2025) ABU DHABI, 28th March, 2025 (WAM) – With the close of Ramadan around the corner, Qasr Al Watan is set to welcome visitors this Eid Al Fitr, with a blend of rich heritage with diverse entertainment, making it the perfect destination for joyful moments with family and friends.

As night falls, witness Qasr Al Watan transform into a stunning canvas of light and sound with the mesmerizing Palace in Motion Show. Held daily at 7:15 PM, this immersive spectacle unfolds in three breathtaking acts, telling the story of the UAE’s rich legacy and its inspiring vision for the future. The palace’s magnificent façade comes to life as a living masterpiece, making this an unmissable Eid experience.

Qasr Al Watan will be hosting the majestic Horse Marshal display, where guests can witness a symbolic figure leading equestrian performances with skill and pride. Taking place daily at 4:30 PM, this captivating experience honors the UAE’s deep-rooted horse-riding traditions, showcasing the beauty, discipline, and elegance of this cherished heritage.

The presidential Palace will also feature the Military Music Show, where guests can feel the rhythmic beats and powerful melodies in a vibrant performance designed to unite communities through harmony. Held from Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 4:00 PM, this inspiring musical showcase spreads joy to visitors of all ages, creating a memorable atmosphere of celebration and unity.

No celebration is complete without live performances, and Qasr Al Watan will come alive with captivating cultural displays. The traditional Al-Ayyala dance will take centre stage, reflecting the unity and pride of Emirati identity, while the lively sea dance will transport visitors on a journey through the history of the UAE’s deep connection with the sea. Taking place during Eid between 11:30 AM and 5:00 PM.

Related Topics

Music UAE Abu Dhabi March Family All From Unity Foods Limited Ramadan

Recent Stories

DEWA receives highest rating from UAE Internal Aud ..

DEWA receives highest rating from UAE Internal Auditors Association for conforma ..

5 minutes ago
 Sharjah Animation Conference announces 3rd edition ..

Sharjah Animation Conference announces 3rd edition awards

6 minutes ago
 Fathers’ Endowment campaign raises over AED 3.72 ..

Fathers’ Endowment campaign raises over AED 3.72 billion from more than 277,00 ..

51 minutes ago
 Sharjah Department of Culture unveils 2025 cultura ..

Sharjah Department of Culture unveils 2025 cultural programme

1 hour ago
 LHC CJ Aalia Neelum launches health insurance faci ..

LHC CJ Aalia Neelum launches health insurance facility for its Judges

2 hours ago
 The Ultimate AI Experience is Here – Unveiling I ..

The Ultimate AI Experience is Here – Unveiling Infinix NOTE 50 Series with Fre ..

3 hours ago
TRENDS insight explores role of AI in global confl ..

TRENDS insight explores role of AI in global conflict resolution

3 hours ago
 Strong 7.7 earthquake hits Myanmar with damages re ..

Strong 7.7 earthquake hits Myanmar with damages reported in Thailand

3 hours ago
 Court grans bail to Journalist Waheed Murad picked ..

Court grans bail to Journalist Waheed Murad picked from his Islamabad residence

4 hours ago
 Rabdan Academy enhances security, innovation in Ab ..

Rabdan Academy enhances security, innovation in Abu Dhabi through pioneering res ..

4 hours ago
 UAE Team Emirates-XRG seals victory in Italy, Cata ..

UAE Team Emirates-XRG seals victory in Italy, Catalunya

4 hours ago
 National T20 Cup 2024-25: Lahore Blues beat Peshaw ..

National T20 Cup 2024-25: Lahore Blues beat Peshawar to lift trophy

4 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East