Qasr Al Watan’s Evening Light And Sound Show: A Masterpiece Of Visuals And Narration

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Jun, 2021) Among the wide array of unique visual experiences that Qasr Al Watan provides, a spectacular evening entertainment can be found: The Palace in Motion evening light and sound show. Once night falls, visitors can watch the presidential palace light up the night with a spectacular audiovisual display that projects onto the façade of the Palace a story told in three acts.

What one may not know is that the orchestration of this experience is an intricate one: fifty-two projectors are used to project the story onto the Palace’s façade, and Qasr Al Watan has a dedicated Show Technology team that ensures the projection is precisely and accurately reflected.

After every show, the team at hand runs a test show to make all the necessary adjustments, and ensure that all the projectors are perfectly aligned, as a mere difference can alter the projection completely.

Commencing at 7:30pm every Thursday, Friday and Saturday for a duration of 15 minutes, light effects are projected onto the exterior of the Palace’s walls, with an accompanying narration that tells the visual story of the UAE’s past, present, and future.

With its architectural marvels, one-of-a-kind experiences, and historical legacy, one visit to Qasr Al Watan is never quite enough.

