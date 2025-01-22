Open Menu

Qatar Announces Successful Facilitation Of Detainee Swap Between US, Afghanistan

Faizan Hashmi Published January 22, 2025 | 01:30 AM

Qatar announces successful facilitation of detainee swap between US, Afghanistan

DOHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Jan, 2025) The State of Qatar announced the successful facilitation of a detainee swap between the United States of America and Afghanistan.

In a statement to Qatar news Agency, Qatari Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulaziz bin Saleh Al Khulaifi, stated that the good offices of the State of Qatar have resulted in the release of two American citizens who had been detained in Afghanistan, in exchange for the release of an Afghan citizen detained in the United States of America, stressing that all of them arrived in Doha, and the necessary arrangements were made in preparation for their return to their respective countries.

He expressed Qatar's gratitude to both and the Afghan Caretaker Government and the Government of the United States of America for their positive response to the State of Qatar's efforts and their cooperation in facilitating the detainee swap process.

He expressed the State of Qatar's hope that this agreement would pave the way for achieving further understandings as a means to resolve disputes through peaceful means.

The Minister of State for Foreign Affairs pointed out that Qatar's foreign policy is based on the constructive dialogue as a strategic option to bring viewpoints closer, pointing in this regard to the successes of Qatari diplomacy in a number of important files, emphasizing Qatar’s pivotal role in the field of mediation, including humanitarian efforts and the reunification of families. He also pointed out that the State of Qatar has emerged as an effective party in providing innovative diplomatic and humanitarian solutions aimed at addressing crises, and its continuous efforts have been able to alleviate the suffering of those affected, the latest of which is its efforts with partners to reach a ceasefire deal in the Gaza Strip and the swap of detainees and prisoners there.

