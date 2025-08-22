(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Aug, 2025) NEW YORK, 22nd August, 2025 (WAM) – The State of Qatar affirmed, in a statement delivered on behalf of the Arab Group at the United Nations, affirmed that Syria’s security and stability are an integral part of Arab and regional security. It stressed that preserving Syria’s unity and national institutions is the real guarantee to prevent regional destabilisation, combat terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, and block the return of terrorist groups.

The State of Qatar’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations Sheikha Alya Ahmed bin Saif Al Thani delivered the statement during the UN Security Council’s monthly briefing on the Situation in the middle East and the political and humanitarian tracks for the Syrian Arab Republic.

She noted that Syria was going through a critical phase in which its people are facing difficult challenges in security, humanitarian issues as well as economic, and developmental issues that affect citizens’ living conditions and burden state institutions. She added that, while national efforts are underway to confront these challenges, the current difficulties require international support to complete the stage of recovery and reconstruction, which would positively impact Syria’s stability and that of its surroundings.

She said that the Arab Group emphasises the importance of consolidating national unity under the umbrella of the state and its institutions, building trust, extending security and stability, promoting development, and moving forward in a comprehensive Syrian-led and Syrian-owned political process, with broad participation of all components of the Syrian people. This, she said, would safeguard citizens’ rights and strengthen national reconciliation, social peace, and transitional justice.

Sheikha Alya further noted that the Arab Group welcomes steps taken by the Syrian government toward achieving these goals, as well as its cooperation with the international community and the UN system, and stressed the importance of the UN’s role in providing support to national efforts in these fields.

She added that the Arab Group affirms its commitment to Syria’s national and regional unity, sovereignty, and independence, and rejects any violations of its territorial integrity or sovereignty. It also rejects any external interference in Syrian affairs or attempts to sow discord, impose illegal realities on the ground, or push toward any form of partition or fragmentation. The Group expressed deep concern over acts of violence aimed at undermining security and stability within Syria.