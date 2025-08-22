Open Menu

Qatar, On Behalf Of Arab Group At UN, Says Syria's Security, Stability Part Of Arab, Regional Security

Faizan Hashmi Published August 22, 2025 | 11:02 AM

Qatar, on behalf of Arab Group at UN, says Syria's security, stability part of Arab, regional security

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Aug, 2025) NEW YORK, 22nd August, 2025 (WAM) – The State of Qatar affirmed, in a statement delivered on behalf of the Arab Group at the United Nations, affirmed that Syria’s security and stability are an integral part of Arab and regional security. It stressed that preserving Syria’s unity and national institutions is the real guarantee to prevent regional destabilisation, combat terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, and block the return of terrorist groups.

The State of Qatar’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations Sheikha Alya Ahmed bin Saif Al Thani delivered the statement during the UN Security Council’s monthly briefing on the Situation in the middle East and the political and humanitarian tracks for the Syrian Arab Republic.

She noted that Syria was going through a critical phase in which its people are facing difficult challenges in security, humanitarian issues as well as economic, and developmental issues that affect citizens’ living conditions and burden state institutions. She added that, while national efforts are underway to confront these challenges, the current difficulties require international support to complete the stage of recovery and reconstruction, which would positively impact Syria’s stability and that of its surroundings.

She said that the Arab Group emphasises the importance of consolidating national unity under the umbrella of the state and its institutions, building trust, extending security and stability, promoting development, and moving forward in a comprehensive Syrian-led and Syrian-owned political process, with broad participation of all components of the Syrian people. This, she said, would safeguard citizens’ rights and strengthen national reconciliation, social peace, and transitional justice.

Sheikha Alya further noted that the Arab Group welcomes steps taken by the Syrian government toward achieving these goals, as well as its cooperation with the international community and the UN system, and stressed the importance of the UN’s role in providing support to national efforts in these fields.

She added that the Arab Group affirms its commitment to Syria’s national and regional unity, sovereignty, and independence, and rejects any violations of its territorial integrity or sovereignty. It also rejects any external interference in Syrian affairs or attempts to sow discord, impose illegal realities on the ground, or push toward any form of partition or fragmentation. The Group expressed deep concern over acts of violence aimed at undermining security and stability within Syria.

Related Topics

Terrorist United Nations Syria Qatar Independence New York Middle East August All Government Unity Foods Limited Arab

Recent Stories

Japan's core inflation slows in July

Japan's core inflation slows in July

3 minutes ago
 Study links inadequate water intake to greater str ..

Study links inadequate water intake to greater stress response

3 minutes ago
 Saudi Defense Ministry signs partnership agreement ..

Saudi Defense Ministry signs partnership agreement with US National Guard of Ind ..

3 minutes ago
 Jordan inaugurates first CNG filling station

Jordan inaugurates first CNG filling station

4 minutes ago
 Arab League condemns Israel's approval of settleme ..

Arab League condemns Israel's approval of settlement plan

4 minutes ago
 Saudi Crown Prince, Egyptian President discuss rel ..

Saudi Crown Prince, Egyptian President discuss relations, Palestine

4 minutes ago
22 countries condemn Israel’s West Bank settleme ..

22 countries condemn Israel’s West Bank settlement project as ‘violation of ..

4 minutes ago
 UAE Pavillion at Expo 2025 Osaka reaches record th ..

UAE Pavillion at Expo 2025 Osaka reaches record three million visitors milestone

4 minutes ago
 Global Talent Attraction and Retention Committee d ..

Global Talent Attraction and Retention Committee discusses plans to consolidate ..

5 minutes ago
 Muslim Council of Elders strongly condemns terrori ..

Muslim Council of Elders strongly condemns terrorist attack on mosque in norther ..

5 minutes ago
 OIC to hold extraordinary meeting next Monday to d ..

OIC to hold extraordinary meeting next Monday to discuss ongoing Israeli aggress ..

5 minutes ago
 UAE conducts 77th airdrop of aid over Gaza Strip

UAE conducts 77th airdrop of aid over Gaza Strip

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East