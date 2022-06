Qatar, Pakistan agreed to continue close cooperation in energy, trade and investment

(@Abdulla99267510)

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 1st, 2022) Qatari Ambassador Sheikh Saoud Abdulrahman Al-Thani called on Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar in Islamabad today (Wednesday).

They exchanged views on regional and international issues of mutual interest.

The two sides agreed to continue close cooperation in energy, trade and investment fields.

Earlier today, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar lauded the operation of latest border management system installed by National Database and Registration Authority at Chaman Border in Balochistan.

She was talking to Chairman NADRA Tariq Malik in Islamabad today (Wednesday).

During the meeting, Chairman NADRA briefed the Minister of State in details about Integrated Border Management System.