Qatar Reiterates Its Support For International Efforts To Resolve Russian-Ukrainian Crisis Peacefully
Sumaira FH Published January 25, 2025 | 06:00 PM
DOHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Jan, 2025) The State of Qatar has reiterated its stance in support of all international efforts to find a peaceful solution to the Russian-Ukrainian crisis through dialogue and diplomatic methods, Qatar news Agency (QNA) reported.
Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani of Qatar received Saturday a phone call from Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation Sergey Lavrov.
Discussion during the call focused on cooperation relations between the two countries and ways to support and develop them, in addition to a host of regional and international issues, primarily the developments of the Russian-Ukrainian crisis, and the efforts of the State of Qatar to reunite children with their families, within its ongoing mediation aimed at reuniting families separated by the crisis.
The two sides also discussed developments in the situation in the Gaza Strip, the Occupied Palestinian territories and Syria.
