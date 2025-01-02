Open Menu

Qatar Reports 38% Rise In Tourism Expenditure In 2024

Muhammad Irfan Published January 02, 2025 | 11:00 AM

Qatar reports 38% rise in tourism expenditure in 2024

DOHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Jan, 2025) Qatar's tourism expenditure surged by 38% in 2024, reaching QAR40 billion, while the hospitality sector surpassed 10 million hotel nights for the first time, state news agency (QNA) reported on Thursday, citing Qatar Tourism.

The total number of visitors rose to 5,076,640 in 2024, marking a 25% increase compared to 2023, which saw 4,046,281 visitors.

In December alone, Qatar welcomed 594,079 visitors, a 14.6% rise from the previous year and an increase of 74,000 visitors compared to November 2024.

