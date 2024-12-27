Open Menu

Qatar Strongly Condemns Israel's Burning Of Kamal Adwan Hospital

Faizan Hashmi Published December 27, 2024 | 11:04 PM

Qatar strongly condemns Israel's burning of Kamal Adwan Hospital

DOHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Dec, 2024) The State of Qatar condemned in the strongest terms the Israeli occupation forces' burning of Kamal Adwan Hospital in the northern Gaza Strip and forcing patients and medical staff to evacuate it, and considered it a war crime and a flagrant violation of the provisions of international humanitarian law, and a dangerous escalation in the confrontations that threatens dire consequences for the security and stability of the region.

In a statement today carried by Qatar news Agency (QNA), the Ministry of Foreign Affairs stressed that the international community must assume its responsibilities by firmly confronting the repeated Israeli attacks on civilian facilities, including hospitals, as well as working urgently to provide protection for hundreds of patients, the wounded, and medical personnel at Kamal Adwan Hospital, and obligating the occupation authorities to stop their plan to forcibly evacuate it.

It also stressed the State of Qatar's categorical rejection of attempts to forcibly displace the brotherly Palestinian people from the Gaza Strip.

The Ministry reaffirmed Qatar's firm position on the justness of the Palestinian cause and the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people, and the establishment of their independent state on the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital. (QNA)

