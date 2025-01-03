Qatar strongly condemns shooting incident in Montenegro

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DOHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Jan, 2025) The State of Qatar strongly condemned the shooting incident that took place in the city of Cetinje in the Republic of Montenegro, resulting in fatalities and injuries.

In a statement today, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs reiterated Qatar's firm stance against all forms of violence, terrorism, and criminal acts, regardless of their motivations, according to the Qatar news Agency.