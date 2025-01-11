Open Menu

Qatar, US Hold Talks On Gaza Ceasefire Efforts

Muhammad Irfan Published January 11, 2025 | 01:15 AM

Qatar, US hold talks on Gaza ceasefire efforts

DOHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Jan, 2025) Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the State of Qatar, held talks today in Doha with Steve Witkoff, President-elect Donald Trump's Special Envoy to the middle East, on the latest developments in the region.

The discussions focused on efforts aimed at achieving a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, according to Qatar news Agency.

