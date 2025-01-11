Qatar, US Hold Talks On Gaza Ceasefire Efforts
Muhammad Irfan Published January 11, 2025 | 01:15 AM
DOHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Jan, 2025) Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the State of Qatar, held talks today in Doha with Steve Witkoff, President-elect Donald Trump's Special Envoy to the middle East, on the latest developments in the region.
The discussions focused on efforts aimed at achieving a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, according to Qatar news Agency.
