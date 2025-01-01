Qatar's Foreign Merchandise Trade Surplus Achieves QR 57.7 Billion In Q3 2024
Faizan Hashmi Published January 01, 2025 | 09:30 PM
(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Jan, 2025) DOHA, 1st January, 2025 (WAM) – In Q3 of 2024, Qatar recorded a merchandise trade balance surplus (difference between total exports and imports) of QR 57.7 billion down from QR 60.9 billion in Q3 2023.
According to figures released by the Planning and Statistics Authority on Wednesday Aand carried by Qatar news Agency (QNA), the value of Qatar's total exports in Q3 2024 (including exports of domestic goods and re-exports) amounted to QR 87.8 billion. This decreased by QR 2.0 billion (2.2%) compared to Q3 2023, which amounted to total exports of QR 89.8 billion. However, it increased by nearly QR 2.8 billion, or 3.3%, compared to Q2 2024.
The Q3 2024 year-on-year (Y-o-Y) decrease in total exports was mainly due to lower exports of Mineral fuels, lubricants, and related materials by QR 5.0 billion (6.5%), and Miscellaneous Manufactured Articles by QR 0.1 billion (22.0%).
On the other hand, increases were recorded mainly in Chemicals and Related Products n.e.s. by QR 1.5 billion (24.5%), Machinery and Transport Equipment by QR 1.2 billion (53.3%), Manufactured Goods Classified Chiefly by Material by QR 0.
4 billion (17.1%), and Crude Materials, Inedible, Except Fuels by QR 0.1 billion (24.8%).
The value of Qatar's imports in Q3 2024 was QR 30.1 billion; increased by QR 1.2 billion (4.1%) compared to Q3 2023 imports of QR 28.9 billion and decreased by nearly QR 0.3 billion or 1.1% compared to Q2 2024.
The Q3 2024 (Y-o-Y) increase in import values is mainly due to increases in Machinery and Transport Equipment QR 0.8 billion (6.7 percent), Chemicals and Related Products n.e.s. by 0.4 billion (17.2%), Mineral Fuels, Lubricants and Related Materials by 0.32 billion (58.2%), food and Live Animals QR 0.30 billion (9.8%).
On the other hand, decreases were recorded mainly in Miscellaneous Manufactured Articles by QR 0.4 billion (6.7 percent) and Manufactured Goods Classified Chiefly by Material by QR 0.3 billion (7.7 percent).
During Q3 2024, Asia was the principal destination of Qatar's exports and the first origin of Qatar's imports, representing 75.9% and 39.7% respectively, followed by GCC, accounting for 11.6% and 11.3% respectively, and the European Union, with 7.7% and 26.0% respectively.
Recent Stories
2024 warmest year in India since 1901, says IMD
Qatar's foreign merchandise trade surplus achieves QR 57.7 billion in Q3 2024
10th Begum Saifullah Khan Tennis Championship underway in Islamabad
PFA discarded 27,000 liters adulterated milk during 2024
Lanjar warns of action against protesters blocking roads, urges peaceful demonst ..
Romania, Bulgaria join Schengen Area
Dubai Duty Free posts all-time annual sales high of AED7.9 billion
Jordanian army kills smugglers who tried to cross northern border
Civil Defense trains 8460 people during 2024
Man sentenced to death for brutal murder of wife
Four dacoits nabbed, cash, weapons seized
ICCI fully endorses PM’s ‘Uraan Pakistan’ Initiative
More Stories From Middle East
-
2024 warmest year in India since 1901, says IMD1 minute ago
-
Qatar's foreign merchandise trade surplus achieves QR 57.7 billion in Q3 20242 minutes ago
-
EU-Japan strategic partnership's framework agreement enters into force32 minutes ago
-
Romania, Bulgaria join Schengen Area1 hour ago
-
Dubai Duty Free posts all-time annual sales high of AED7.9 billion1 hour ago
-
Jordanian army kills smugglers who tried to cross northern border1 hour ago
-
Umm Al Qaiwain welcomes 2025 with spectacular fireworks, events3 hours ago
-
Over 2.5 million riders used public transport on New Year’s Eve 20253 hours ago
-
At least 10 killed after vehicle drives into crowd in New Orleans4 hours ago
-
Ukraine halts Russian gas transit4 hours ago
-
Moreeb Hill Climb Challenge kicks off tomorrow4 hours ago
-
Israeli airstrikes kill at least 17 Palestinians in Gaza5 hours ago