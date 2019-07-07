UrduPoint.com
QCC Abu Dhabi To Verify Instruments Used In Fabric Sales According To Metric System

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sun 07th July 2019 | 06:00 PM

QCC Abu Dhabi to verify instruments used in fabric sales according to metric system

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Jul, 2019) The Abu Dhabi Quality and Conformity Council, QCC, has said that it will verify all measurement instruments for lengths, especially those used in selling fabrics according to metric system.

The Council is calling on all fabric traders in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi to adhere to the new requirements of the application of the metre unit in transactions by advertising all prices ‘per metre’ and changing their sales and billing systems to the same unit. "Use of yards in length measurements has been canceled completely and is no longer allowed in official transactions," the Council said and referred to the UAE Cabinet’s decision regarding the national system of measurement, which states, "International measurement units shall be used exclusively in measurements and trade in the UAE."

The Council further stated that it will conduct inspections and monitoring campaigns throughout July 2019 to ensure that all measurements made in sales and purchases are using the metre unit, and that all shops have the appropriate measurement tools for the purpose.

"This comes in line with the objectives set by Abu Dhabi's plan to build a sustainable and globally competitive economy," Sultan Al Mehairi, Director of Information Services and engagement at QCC, said, adding, "The implementation of the metric system is an important step in consolidating measurement units used in the country in line with the strategy of the council and its role as a contributor to economic growth through adopting international best practices.

"

He went on to say that many countries of the world apply metric units of measurement, as the metric system takes into account all international requirements that contribute to reducing barriers to intra-trade, and provides mutual recognition in the fields of measurement and calibration services.

The implementation of the metre unit will take place in two phases, according to the QCC, which explained that first phase features an awareness campaign to promote the application of the metre as the legal measurement unit, while the second involves the process of verifying the accuracy of length measurement tools to international reference standards, which were introduced earlier this month.

This service comes within the authorisation agreement signed by the Council and the Emirates Authority for Standardisation and Metrology to verify legal measuring instruments and the implementation of the new system to convert measurement units used in the trade of fabrics in all the markets of the country from yards to metres.

Traders and sewing shops selling fabrics should use metre scale measuring tools in both buying and selling from now on, the QCC advised.

