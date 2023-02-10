QCC adopts Abu Dhabi Technical Specifications for Active Workplaces

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Feb, 2023) The Abu Dhabi Quality and Conformity Council (QCC) announced the adoption of the Abu Dhabi Technical Standards for Active Workplaces, which aims to promote a culture of sports, fitness, and physical activity at the workplace to improve the health of the employees, and in turn, foster an active society.

The guideline was adopted at the 43rd meeting of the Technical Committee for Abu Dhabi Technical Standards, following a request from the Department of Community Development – Abu Dhabi and Abu Dhabi Sports Council to ensure and enable organisations to promote and pioneer physical activity at workplaces by encouraging and instilling a sense of health and fitness among employees, which will also lead to higher productivity ultimately.

Badr Khamis Al Shumaili, Executive Director of the Compliance Services and Standards Sector at the Council, said that these technical standards would contribute to leading an improved healthy lifestyle, enhancing the wellbeing of employees, lowering medical care costs, and in turn, boosting their capabilities in mental focus, endurance, time management, among others.

He added that the intangible benefits of the standards include improving the organisation’s reputation and increasing employee satisfaction and loyalty while lauding the role of the Department of Community Development in conceiving the guidelines in cooperation with the government and semi-government agencies.

Mohamed Helal Al Balooshi, Executive Director of the Community Engagement and Sports Sector at the Department of Community Development, said that the adoption of the Abu Dhabi Technical Standards for Active Workplaces is an important milestone in the Department's journey to motivate members of society to find the balance between work, sports, and health in their lifestyles. “This leads us to a sustainable community sports culture that promotes a lifestyle of daily physical activity, which would engender significant improvement in the health and happiness of the Abu Dhabi community.”

He added that these standards, which were developed after a thorough analysis of the quality of life questionnaire on physical activity, aim at supporting and motivating employers to promote a culture of physical activity. This would improve not only healthy lifestyles but also employee productivity due to enhanced mental and physical focus, which helps ensure employee wellbeing, increase happiness rates, and create an active society.

For his part, Talal Al Hashemi, Executive Director of the Sports Development Sector at Abu Dhabi Sports Council, stressed that the Council encourages all efforts and initiatives to create work environments that support physical activity and sports, for such work environments help promote the concept of community sport and improve the health of the Abu Dhabi community, in line with the directives of H.H. Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Sports Council.

“We are pleased to provide all our support to the Abu Dhabi Quality and Conformity Council following its adoption of the Abu Dhabi technical standards for active work environments, which aim to promote physical and sports activity in institutions and entities with the ultimate goal of improving the health of employees and creating an active society,” Al Hashemi said.

He noted that the Abu Dhabi Sports Council seeks to serve the community by launching community sports initiatives and supporting efforts made by Abu Dhabi institutions to implement ideas that promote a culture of physical activity at work following leading practices. He also stressed that such endeavours to instil a culture of physical activity in the work environment can leave a significant positive impact on employees' health and productivity.

Al Hashemi added, “In line with the Council's directions, we are excited to see active work environments. Active workplaces help promote a healthy lifestyle, enhance the welfare of employees, reduce the costs of medical care, and improve employee's productivity and capabilities through enhanced mental focus, endurance, and time management skills to name a few, which reflects positively on the work spirit and strengthens individual capabilities.”

Commenting on the standards, the Department of Community Development – Abu Dhabi, stated that a number of entities were involved in formulating the guidelines. These include the Abu Dhabi Sports Council, Department of Government Support, Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre, National Health Insurance Company - Daman, Department of Health Abu Dhabi, Abu Dhabi General Services Company - Musanada, the Department of Economic Development Abu Dhabi, Dubai Health Authority, Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company - du.