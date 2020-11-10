QCC boosts efficiency of construction materials in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Nov, 2020) Dr. Hilal Humaid Al Kaabi, Secretary-General of the Abu Dhabi Quality and Conformity Council, QCC, has affirmed that the services provided by the Construction Materials Laboratory of the Abu Dhabi Quality and Conformity Council contributed to boosting the efficiency and quality of the materials used in building and construction works.

He also stated that the collaboration project with the private sector laboratories to provide the testing services to the government entities in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi has contributed to meeting 97% of the needs of the government entities.

Al Kaabi emphasised that enhancing the community security and safety standards and increasing the infrastructure quality in the Emirate, represents one of the Council priorities which seeks to contribute in achieving the goals of the Abu Dhabi Vision 2030 in building a sustainable economy based on knowledge.

He further noted that the Construction Materials Laboratory aims to boost the quality of the materials and products used in the construction works through verifying their compliance to the approved local and international standards which shall in turn achieve an added economic value to the Emirate. The laboratory implements a control mechanism for the private sector laboratories mandated to provide the testing services to the local government entities, which shall boost implementation of the quality and safety standards in the infrastructure of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi and its local economy.

Executive Director of the Central Inspection Laboratory of QCC Abdullah Hassan Al Maeeni said that the Council seeks through the Construction Materials Laboratory to provide professional testing services to the construction and infrastructure sectors in the emirate, and to boost the efficiency and quality of the products and the materials used in the construction and building sectors.

He pointed out that the Construction Materials Laboratory provides comprehensive and professional services to ensure the products used in Abu Dhabi meet the building and construction standards in Abu Dhabi, this include supervision and testing of all the used materials and ensure their conformity through accurate check using the latest technologies, to contribute to achieving safety in the urban projects and enhance the quality of the facilities and infrastructure.

Al Maeeni added that the Laboratory is operated by qualified professionals who work in the different departments of the laboratory such as the Soil and Aggregate Laboratory, the Concrete and Cement Laboratory, the Asphalt and Bitumen Laboratory, the Industrial Materials laboratory, the Chemical Tests Laboratory as well as the Transformer Oil Laboratory. Additionally, the Building Materials Laboratory operates two mobile laboratories to provide inspection services for the engineering projects, as the mobile laboratories cover nearly 80% of the tests provided by the main laboratory.

Al Maeeni stated that the Construction Materials Laboratory and through its cooperation with the approved private sector laboratories has increased the tests of the building and construction materials from 66% to 97%, this cooperation has also increased the achieved works to over 90 percent.