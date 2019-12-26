QCC concludes 2019 campaign, confirms safety of ‘dallahs’

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Dec, 2019) The Abu Dhabi Quality and Conformity Council, QCC, confirmed the safety of tea and coffee pots, known as "dallahs," sold in Abu Dhabi markets.

It also confirmed that local markets are free from asbestos, and prohibited the sale of 98 brands representing 10 products, which do not comply with safety requirements.

The council made this statement after completing its 2019 inspection campaigns, which includes a dallah inspection campaign, as part of its ongoing efforts to ensure the safety and fairness of Abu Dhabi markets.

The campaign inspected some 2,000 dallahs sold in markets in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain and Al Dhafra.

Sultan Al Mehairi, Director of Information Service and Engagement at the QCC, said, "The campaign is one of the council’s annual inspection campaigns conducted in Abu Dhabi markets, which focusses on dallahs, based on available information."

With regards to asbestos, the council conducted an inspection campaign in the emirate's markets to ensure that they are free of the substance, to ensure product safety and guarantee that local markets are free of unsafe products.

The council encourages consumers to provide information anonymously on the safety of products, by calling the Government Contact Centre on 800555 or the website, "www.manaa.ae."