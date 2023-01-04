QCC launches issuance of Certificate of Conformity for Individual Services through 16 designated testing centers

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Jan, 2023) The Abu Dhabi Quality and Conformity Council (QCC) today announced the launch of the issuance of Certificate of Conformity for Individual Services through its designated testing centres, as part of aligning its services with the objectives of the Abu Dhabi Programme for Effortless Customer Experience 2022, implemented by the Abu Dhabi Digital Authority.

Dr. Helal Humaid Al Kaabi, Secretary General of the Council, said this move will help contribute to reducing the number of steps, documents and the time taken to obtain the certificate, leading to increased customer satisfaction.

He said that providing the service of issuing the Certificate of Conformity for Individual Services through designated testing centres has shortened the procedures the customers need to follow, and has created a single window access post fulfilling the requirements of the conformity program and passing the necessary tests.

He said the objectives of the Abu Dhabi Programme for Effortless Customer Experience 2022 match the key objectives of the Council and its projects and programmes of delegating individual services to a strategic partner. This helps make a quantum leap in providing conformity services, and in enhancing quality, reducing cost and time, as well strengthening partnerships with the private sector.

Sultan Al Muhairi, Director of the business Development and Customer Happiness Department of the Council, said that there are 16 designated testing centres across locations to evaluate the individual services in Abu Dhabi, in verticals such as electricity, building and construction, school transportation, public health, waste management and others, where the Certificate of Conformity can be obtained.

These centres are authorised to submit a request to issue the certificate from the Council in four short and easy steps, he said.

Al-Muhairi explained that the service procedures began with the customer choosing a designated testing centre, which will verify if the customer meets the requirements of the conformity programme, conducts the required tests, and collects the necessary fees to submit a service request to issue a Certificate of Conformity for Individual Services.

The Council had also organised a number of workshops for the testing centre representatives wherein they were appraised of the steps required to apply for the service as well as the procedures to obtain the certificate, which can now be issued now in just four steps through a single window mechanism.

Sultan Al Muhairi said that the Council has issued 11,559 certificates of conformity for individual services during January to November 2022, including 1,888 in the electricity sector, 8,331 in the school transport sector, 778 in the waste and public health vertical, and 562 in protection services.