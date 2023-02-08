Quadruple Cooperation Agreement To Support Emiratisation Efforts Of 'Special Education Staff' Profession At ZHO

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Feb, 2023) H.H. Sheikh Khalid bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the board of Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination (ZHO), said that all initiatives and projects launched by ZHO are within the framework of the directions of wise leadership, which spares no effort in supporting all segments of society.

He stated that the profile of Emiratisation is among the national priorities and is one of the most significant key performance indicators of the UAE, as the Government of the UAE has set forth a methodological work map for the future of its national staffs for the optimum investment of the potential of the youth within the UAE and the enhancement of the position of human wealth as the pillar of civilizational advancement and development and the cornerstone of the project for sustainable development.

Sheikh Khalid applauded the signature of the quadrilateral Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the UAE University (UAEU), Abu Dhabi Human Resources Authority (ADHRA), Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination (ZHO), and the Ministry of Defence, represented by the National Service and Reserve Authority (NSRA), for the Emiratisation of the “Special Education Teacher” profession at ZHO, by the education, training and qualification of jobseekers of the national workforce, by the implementation of a study programme for the education, training and development of the skills of (60) male trainees of the holders of the general secondary education certificate, according to their desire, and qualifying them for a duration of 4 years after the completion of service requirements, with a view to be employed at ZHO subject to their successful completion of the academic programme.

The signing of the agreement was attended by H.H. Sheikh Khalid bin Zayed; Staff Major General Pilot Ahmed bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Chairman of the National Service and Reserve Authority; Zaki Nusseibeh, Cultural Adviser to the UAE President and Chancellor of the United Arab Emirates University (UAEU); and Ahmed Tamim Al Kuttab, Member of the Executive Council and Head of the Department of Government Support.

The MoU was signed by Dr. Ghaleb Al Buraiki, Rector of UAEU; Amal Nasser Al Jabri, Director-General of the Human Resources Authority of the emirate of Abu Dhabi; Abdullah Abdulali Al Humaidan, Secretary-General of the ZHO; and Brigadier General Ali Obaid Al Mansouri, Director of Media and Communication at the National Service Authority.

H.H. Sheikh Khalid bin Zayed delivered a speech to the candidates, in which he congratulated them for joining the academic programme. “The leadership of the UAE believes in the youth and their abilities and capabilities as a source of creative potential and a vital motivator in the journey of development, and it strives to enhance their capabilities and develop their talents, and to provide them with the skills that enable them to actively take part in shaping the future of their country and community with their innovative ideas and their developmental suggestions and contemplations.”

He called upon the youth who have joined the programme to work hard with all determination, persistence and positivity for offering the ideas and initiatives that will enable the innovation of practical solutions for facing the challenges that hinder their attainment of their hopes and ambitions and that stand against those who aim, with their destructive ideas, to bring down all the meanings of humanity, tolerance and peace, which are the most sublime values of any society.

“Supporting Emiratisation in the field of special education does not contradict with ZHO’s ongoing efforts for the attraction of global talents in the field of the care and rehabilitation of the people of determination. Talents are what enroot a diverse and robust economy that offers big opportunities for citizens and residents. The UAE will remain the country of openness in all fields for the attainment of a balance in the labor market in what would achieve stability for everybody,” he added.

For his part, Zaki Nusseibeh said, “The Emiratisation of educational staffs is amongst the most significant pillars of development in the UAE, as it contributes to the instilment and enhancement of the national identity amongst the generations, and it supports the efforts of the wise leadership towards a country that relies on science and knowledge, and it continues the journey of sustainable development with the hands of the sons and daughters of the UAE.

"The UAE University is proud to embrace the Faculty of Education, which is always enhancing its position as a centre of academic excellence in the region by being internationally accredited by the American National Council for Accreditation of Teacher Education. It offers specialised programmes in the department of special education for the qualification of educational leaders and school curriculum specialists in cooperation with the Education University of Hong Kong.”

“We look forward, through such agreement, to the graduation of specialised and outstanding educational staffs that possess knowledge, skills and professionalism in the education of this category that is dear to the hearts of everybody, in accordance with the internationally recognised educational standards," he concluded.

Under the MoU, UAEU selects and enrols students who have completed their national service from the list of candidates submitted by the Authority and who will join the academic programme (Special Education Teacher), in accordance with the criteria that will be set forth by the University in liaison with ZHO. The University will provide periodic report to the Authority and to ZHO and provide them with the study plan of the academic programme, provided that it shall be conformant to ZHO’s standards and requirements for the (Special Education Teacher) profession. The minor specialisation of the programme’s students will focus on mental disabilities, autism and persons of multiple disabilities. Furthermore, the University will coordinate with ZHO for the field training of the students at several sites for gaining various expertise. The University will offer academic enrichment trainings on the topics that are not covered by the ordinary academic programme.

Abu Dhabi Human Resources Authority (ADHRA) will provide the University and ZHO with a list of the Names of the applicants and candidates, of the Emirati citizens who are registered in the Authority’s database, to join the academic programme. It is conditional that a candidate shall be registered with the Authority, in order to facilitate the process of his selection within the group of ZHO’s students, and in consistency with the requirements thereof. The Authority will follow up the performance of the trainees throughout the period of training, based on the monthly reports received by the Authority from the University and ZHO, in addition to following-up the signature procedures of employment contracts with the trainees after their graduation. The Authority will cover the entire cost of the monthly gratuities of the enrolled students throughout the duration of study, being 4 years, provided that the Authority will pay the monthly cost of the students to, and in liaison with the University.

ZHO will select the students from those jobseekers who are registered in ADHRA’s database to join the programme, in accordance with the criteria that are set forth by the University and in accordance with the requirements and the Authority’s need, in consistency with ZHO’s needs according to the geographic distribution of the candidates’ places of residence. ZHO will prepare and sign the training contracts with the pursuing students who are selected to join the academic programme, and will provide the Authority with a copy of such contracts, and will undertake the follow-up and supervision of the trainees’ performance throughout the period of the training programme, in addition to the recruitment of the enrolled students within a period not exceeding (90) days from the date of their successful completion of the academic programme and providing the Authority with their names and after the completion of service requirements.

According to the joint MoU, the National Service & Reserve Authority (NSRA) will coordinate with the other parties for identifying the targeted students from the names of those who wish to join the programme out of those who have completed service requirements. NSRA will exchange the necessary details with the University, the Authority and ZHO for identifying those who wish to join the programme, and the anticipated time durations for the completion of their service for the fourth party, in addition to taking part in raising the awareness of the national service personnel and encouraging them to join the programme.