Quake-hit Bangkok Declared Disaster Area

Sumaira FH Published March 28, 2025 | 04:15 PM

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Mar, 2025) BANGKOK, 28th March, 2025 (WAM) – Bangkok has been declared a disaster area following a strong earthquake in neighbouring Myanmar, City Hall announced on Friday, the Bangkok Post reported today.

Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt has been placed in charge of coordinating the disaster response, it said.

The governor said that the Myanmar quake has caused damage to many high-rise buildings in the capital.

He said inspections were underway and urged people to be cautious.

