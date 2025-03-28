Quake-hit Bangkok Declared Disaster Area
Sumaira FH Published March 28, 2025 | 04:15 PM
(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Mar, 2025) BANGKOK, 28th March, 2025 (WAM) – Bangkok has been declared a disaster area following a strong earthquake in neighbouring Myanmar, City Hall announced on Friday, the Bangkok Post reported today.
Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt has been placed in charge of coordinating the disaster response, it said.
The governor said that the Myanmar quake has caused damage to many high-rise buildings in the capital.
He said inspections were underway and urged people to be cautious.
Recent Stories
Sharjah Department of Culture unveils 2025 cultural programme
LHC CJ Aalia Neelum launches health insurance facility for its Judges
The Ultimate AI Experience is Here – Unveiling Infinix NOTE 50 Series with Fre ..
TRENDS insight explores role of AI in global conflict resolution
Strong 7.7 earthquake hits Myanmar with damages reported in Thailand
Court grans bail to Journalist Waheed Murad picked from his Islamabad residence
Rabdan Academy enhances security, innovation in Abu Dhabi through pioneering res ..
UAE Team Emirates-XRG seals victory in Italy, Catalunya
National T20 Cup 2024-25: Lahore Blues beat Peshawar to lift trophy
Jumma-tul-Wida is being observed today
UAE Embassy in Argentina organises Iftar Initiative
AIM Congress 2025 to spotlight AI’s role in business, society, innovation
More Stories From Middle East
-
Fathers’ Endowment campaign raises over AED 3.72 billion from more than 277,000 contributors14 seconds ago
-
Quake-hit Bangkok declared disaster area22 seconds ago
-
Sharjah Department of Culture unveils 2025 cultural programme30 minutes ago
-
Kuwait oil price up to US$77.541 hour ago
-
Emirates Publishers Association sponsors young Emirati publishers at London, Bologna Book Fairs1 hour ago
-
TRENDS insight explores role of AI in global conflict resolution2 hours ago
-
Strong 7.7 earthquake hits Myanmar with damages reported in Thailand3 hours ago
-
China's installed non-fossil fuel power capacity reaches 2 billion kilowatts for first time3 hours ago
-
Rabdan Academy enhances security, innovation in Abu Dhabi through pioneering research publications3 hours ago
-
UAE Team Emirates-XRG seals victory in Italy, Catalunya3 hours ago
-
UAE Embassy in Argentina organises Iftar Initiative4 hours ago
-
AIM Congress 2025 to spotlight AI’s role in business, society, innovation4 hours ago