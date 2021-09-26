- Home
Quake Of Magnitude 5.0 Strikes Taiwan
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 13 hours ago Sun 26th September 2021 | 10:30 AM
TAIPEI, Taiwan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Sep, 2021) An earthquake of magnitude 5.7 struck Taiwan early on Sunday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.
The quake was at a depth of 45 km (27.96 miles), EMSC added.
