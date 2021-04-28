UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Quake Of Magnitude 6 Strikes India's Assam

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 7 minutes ago Wed 28th April 2021 | 01:45 PM

Quake of magnitude 6 strikes India's Assam

GUWAHATI, India, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Apr, 2021) An earthquake of magnitude 6 struck India's rugged northeastern state of Assam on Wednesday, causing cracks in the walls and floors of some structures, but no immediate casualties were reported.

The quake hit at a depth of 34 km (21 miles) near the town of Dhekiajuli, 140 km (86 miles) north of the main city of Guwahati, the United States Geological Survey said.

"This earthquake was the biggest I can remember, there was first a big jolt and then a smaller one," said a police official in the town. "We did not receive any distress calls, but people did run out of their homes.

"

People streamed into the streets for fear of fresh tremors, with some saying the quake left cracks in their homes.

"Our entire multi-storied apartment has witnessed massive damage with roofs and walls caving in," said Subham Hazarika, a businessman living in an upmarket apartment in Guwahati. "Luckily no one got injured."

Strong tremors repeatedly struck other northeastern areas and the neighbouring mountainous region of Bhutan.

"We don't have reports of any casualties but we are seeing images and visuals of extensive damage," Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma told Reuters.

Related Topics

Injured Earthquake Police Guwahati Bhutan United States

Recent Stories

India&#039;s coronavirus deaths exceed 200,000 aft ..

22 minutes ago

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 148.19 million

22 minutes ago

Russia's Single-Day COVID-19 Increase Falls Below ..

9 minutes ago

Youth icon Minal Khan announced ambassador for the ..

25 minutes ago

Latvian, Lithuanian, Estonian Diplomats Arrive at ..

9 minutes ago

Russian Investigative Committee Seeks Uniting With ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.