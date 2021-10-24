- Home
Quake Of Magnitude 6.2 Strikes Taiwan
Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sun 24th October 2021 | 11:45 AM
TAIPEI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Oct, 2021) An earthquake of magnitude 6.2 struck Taiwan on Sunday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.
