UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Quake Of Magnitude 6.4 Strikes Off Papua New Guinea

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 15th July 2019 | 02:45 PM

Quake of magnitude 6.4 strikes off Papua New Guinea

PAPUA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Jul, 2019) A magnitude 6.4 earthquake struck off Papua New Guinea on Monday, in an area frequently struck by quakes, Reuters has quoted the US Geological Survey as saying.

The quake struck 26 km (14 miles) north of Kandrian, in New Britain, at a depth of 33 km.

Nearby Indonesia's Moluccas islands were hit by scores of aftershocks on Monday after an earthquake killed at least two people, prompting hundreds of people to flee their homes.

Related Topics

Earthquake Indonesia Papua New Guinea

Recent Stories

Former cricketer Shahid Afridi meets PM Imran

6 minutes ago

China's jobs market remains stable

10 minutes ago

Powerful 7.3 Magnitude Quake Kills 2 in Indonesia ..

10 minutes ago

This is what numerology says about Bilawal Bhutto' ..

16 minutes ago

165 villages, towns gasified in last fiscal year

12 minutes ago

DEWA CEO, Spanish Ambassador discuss cooperation

31 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.