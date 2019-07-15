Quake of magnitude 6.4 strikes off Papua New Guinea

PAPUA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Jul, 2019) A magnitude 6.4 earthquake struck off Papua New Guinea on Monday, in an area frequently struck by quakes, Reuters has quoted the US Geological Survey as saying.

The quake struck 26 km (14 miles) north of Kandrian, in New Britain, at a depth of 33 km.

Nearby Indonesia's Moluccas islands were hit by scores of aftershocks on Monday after an earthquake killed at least two people, prompting hundreds of people to flee their homes.