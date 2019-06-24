Quake of magnitude 7.5 shakes East Timor, Australia; no tsunami feared

A powerful, deep 7.5 magnitude earthquake struck off the coasts of East Timor and Indonesia on Monday, and was felt as far away as Australia, but authorities said it did not have the potential to cause a tsunami

DILI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Jun, 2019) A powerful, deep 7.5 magnitude earthquake struck off the coasts of East Timor and Indonesia on Monday, and was felt as far away as Australia, but authorities said it did not have the potential to cause a tsunami.

According to Reuters, strong shaking caused alarm in the East Timor capital of Dili prompting people to run out of their houses, but there were no immediate reports of damage, injuries or deaths.

The quake struck in the Banda Sea in Indonesia and was felt across northern Australia.

In Darwin, around 700km (435 miles) away from the epicentre, it hit at lunchtime and office workers sought safety outside. No damage or injuries were reported.

"It's probably one of the strongest I've felt in my time here in Darwin," Australian Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Chris Kent told ABC Radio Darwin.

The quake, initially recorded at a magnitude of 7.2, was at a depth 220 km (136 miles), the US Geological Survey said. Due to the quake's depth there was no tsunami threat, said the Hawaii-based Pacific Tsunami Warning Centre.