Quake strikes off coast of Nicaragua

(@FahadShabbir)

SAN JOSE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Nov, 2021) Buildings shook in the Costa Rican capital San Jose on Monday after an earthquake measured at 5.8-magnitude by the US Geological Survey (USGS) struck off the coast of neighboring Nicaragua, but there were no initial reports of damage.

The USGS said the quake hit off Nicaragua's Pacific coast at a depth of 35 kilometres (22 miles), around 76 kilometres south-southwest of the seaside village of Masachapa.

Costa Rica's national emergency services said there were no immediate reports of damage from the temblor.