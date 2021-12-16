UrduPoint.com

Quartet Issues Statement On Sudan

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Dec, 2021) The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, the United States of America and the United Kingdom are encouraged by the political agreement in Sudan, signed on 21 November 2021, and the reinstatement of Dr Abdalla Hamdok as Prime Minister. This is a first step to resolving Sudan’s political challenges and returning the country to its transition to democracy based on the 2019 Constitutional Document.

In a statement today, they said:''We urge signatories to live up to the commitments made in the political agreement. In this respect we note with appreciation the recent releases of political detainees, and the establishment of a committee of investigation to ensure that those responsible for violence against protestors are held accountable. We acknowledge the commitment to lifting the state of emergency in the near future and we urge the transitional government to take necessary measures to be fulfilled in a timely manner. We encourage the early progress towards the formation of a civilian government comprised of independent experts. We also urge early progress towards the political declaration and partnership framework promised in the 21 November agreement, and stress the importance of inviting all components of the 2019 civilian-military partnership to participate in this dialogue process.

We also stress the importance of the early publication of a credible roadmap towards elections in late 2023 or early 2024.

We affirm our collective and individual support for the people of Sudan and their aspirations for a democratic, stable and peaceful nation. The ongoing protests demonstrate the depth of the Sudanese people’s commitment to transition. Protecting them from violence should remain a priority.

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, the United States of America, and the United Kingdom reaffirm our readiness to support all those working for the democratic transition in Sudan. A genuine partnership between all stakeholders for the remainder of the transitional period, leading to free and fair elections, will help Sudan reach political stability and economic recovery. We will continue to show solidarity with all those working towards achieving this transition. We also fully support the United Nations Integrated Transition Assistance Mission in Sudan (UNITAMS) in implementation of its mandate.''

