Qudwa 2019 concludes by demonstrating skills required for development of teachers in UAE

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Oct, 2019) ABU DHABI, 6th October 2019 (WAM) - Qudwa 2019 successfully concluded its third edition by demonstrating the necessary skills required for improving teaching methods in the UAE.

Held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and in the presence of H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, the forum brought together government ministers, educational stakeholders and decision-makers to discuss the best global practices and techniques required for teachers to move away from traditional methods in a rapidly changing world.

Addressing teachers from across all seven emirates, Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance; Hussain Ibrahim al Hammadi, Minister of Education; Noura bint Mohammed al Kaabi, Minister of Culture and Knowledge Development; and Jameela Al Muhairi, Minister of State for Public Education, stressed the importance of encouraging ethical values that lead to tolerance and cultural diversity within the nation’s classrooms.

"The UAE recognises that spreading the culture of tolerance and human brotherhood in the country and the world is not achieved automatically, but must be nurtured through continued work.

The role of education in developing tolerant societal behaviour and respect for others will ultimately prevent younger people from being attracted to violence, extremism or anti-social behaviour," said Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak.

Commenting on the need for cultural diversity within the UAE society, Noura bint Mohammed Al Kaabi noted, "In addition to tolerance and cultural diversity, we encourage teachers to change the mindset of students to think critically. This can be transitioned by teachers cultivating an environment that teaches creativity, where students are encouraged to focus on asking the right questions to gain knowledge. We need to be able to celebrate students not knowing the answers at all times, and understanding that there are no wrong answers to any questions asked."

The event also saw the winner of the Mohammed bin Zayed Award for Best GCC Teacher, which recognises outstanding teachers from the GCC as a tribute to their dedication and achievements in the field of education. This year, Laila Obaid Salem Mutawa Al Yamahi, an Arabic teacher at the Murbeh Secondary school in Fujairah, received the award.