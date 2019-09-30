Qudwa 2019’s Ideas_Lab to explore impact of 'Global Competence' on teaching methodologies

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Sep, 2019) An event that will reflect on the changing role of teachers and shape their strategies to teach for global competence will be held in celebration of World Teachers Day on 5th October, ahead of the opening of the Qudwa 2019 teachers forum on the 6th.

The Qudwa Ideas_Lab, an invitation-only working session, will immerse 100 education leaders in a collaborative experience to explore the impact of "Global Competence" on teaching methodologies. The Lab also illustrates how teachers can prepare students for a more challenging and rapidly changing world.

Qudwa 2019 is a teachers forum held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and organised by the Education Affairs Office of the Crown Prince Court of Abu Dhabi.

The Lab attendees include key government ministers Hussain bin Ibrahim Al Hammadi, Minister of Education, Dr. Ahmad bin Abdullah Humaid Belhoul Al Falasi, Minister of State for Higher Education and Advanced Skills, Dr. Abdulla Karam, Chairman and Director-General of the Knowledge and Human Development Authority, Dr. Saeed Musabah Al Kaabi, Chairman of the Sharjah Education Council, and Ali bin Abdul Khaliq Al-Qarni, Director General of the Arab Bureau of Education for the Gulf States, alongside education experts, teachers and partners from Teach For All, the American University in Dubai, Educational Testing Service, OECD and more.

"The Ideas_Lab is a key element of Qudwa 2019, as it will serve as a roadmap for shaping strategies in the UAE’s education sector," commented Mohamed K.

Al Neaimi, Director of the Education Affairs Office of the Crown Prince Court of Abu Dhabi. "The Lab will host key government representatives, education leaders, experts and, importantly, teachers, who will discuss and converse in multiple sessions and activities to ensure that teachers in the UAE are prepared to teach for global competence," he added.

Participants will discuss the four pillars of global competence during the Lab: to examine local, global and intercultural issues; understand and appreciate the perspectives and worldviews of others; engage in open, appropriate, and effective interactions across cultures; and take action for collective well-being and sustainable development, both locally and globally.

The UAE Minister of Education will begin the Lab with an opening address. Following the opening address, the Lab’s facilitators will introduce the format’s concept, titled "Working Inside an Ideas_Lab: Being Teachers and Learners". The Lab will be divided into two parts, each consisting of an introduction, a small-group working activity focused on a specific topic and a concluding plenary conversation to share the outcomes of the work groups.

The Lab will end with a discussion of its final outcomes, presented by discussion leaders, rapporteurs, ministers and regulators. This outcome, a Blueprint combining the work of all participants throughout the Lab’s discussions and activities, will be a roadmap to help teachers in the UAE grow professionally, work collaboratively, and prepare their students for a dynamic and interconnected future.