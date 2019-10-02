Qudwa commences 3rd edition to introduce global teaching best practices

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Oct, 2019) Qudwa 2019 commences its third edition to introduce and raise awareness of global best practices in the teaching profession.

Held on 6th October 2019 at Manarat Al Saadiyat, Abu Dhabi, the event is held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and is organised by the Education Affairs Office of the Crown Prince Court of Abu Dhabi.

The Ministry of Education, the Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge, ADEK, the Knowledge and Human Development Authority, KHDA, in Dubai, the Sharjah Education Council, SEC, and the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development, OECD, are among the organisations endorsing the significance of addressing the opportunities and challenges impacting teachers in the UAE today.

Under the theme, 'Teaching for Global Competence', Qudwa is a platform for teachers that aims to elevate the teaching profession in the UAE by highlighting the latest teaching innovations in the education sector. The Forum aims to form a network of education leaders placing the ongoing advancements of the profession at the heart of the education conversation.

Participating government representatives in the Forum include Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance; Hussain Ibrahim al Hammadi, Minister of Education; Noura bint Mohammed Al Kaabi, Minister of Culture and Knowledge Development; Jameela Al Muheiri, Minister of State for Public Education, and Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of the Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi.

The 2019 Forum seeks to position the UAE as a global leader in the education sector with a future-ready education system by developing the ability of students to thrive in a rapidly changing global environment. This increasingly depends on the capacity of teachers to impart a new set of skills to foster global competencies, in addition to impacting regulation and policy.

Qudwa 2019 kicks off by celebrating World Teachers Day on 5th October by hosting the Qudwa Ideas_Lab, an invitation-only working session held to reflect on the changing role of teachers and shape strategies to teach for global competence. The session will immerse 100 education leaders in a collaborative experience to explore the impact of global competence on teaching methodologies. It will also illustrate how teachers can prepare students for a more challenging and rapidly changing world.

Participants will discuss the four skills associated with global competence during the Lab: to examine local, global and intercultural issues; understand and appreciate the perspectives and worldviews of others; engage in open, appropriate, and effective interactions across cultures; and take action for collective well-being and sustainable development, both locally and globally.

The Lab attendees include key government ministers, among which are Hussain bin Ibrahim Al Hammadi, Minister of Education; Dr. Ahmad bin Abdullah Humaid Belhoul Al Falasi, Minister of State for Higher Education and Advanced Skills; Dr. Abdulla Karam, Chairman and Director-General of the Knowledge and Human Development Authority; Dr. Saeed Musabah Al Kaabi, Chairman of the Sharjah Education Council, and Ali bin Abdul Khaliq Al-Qarni, Director-General of the Arab Bureau of Education for the Gulf States, alongside education experts, teachers and partners from Teach For All, the American University in Dubai, Educational Testing Service (ETS), OECD and more.

More than 700 UAE teachers, as well as experts and decision makers will take part in the forum to discuss best practices and teaching methods that positively impact teachers and enhance their skill sets -- particularly in light of the increasing global challenges that this sector continues to face.

The topics are set to highlight internationally recognised best practices and teaching methods that teachers in the region can adopt in the future, with more than 70 local, regional and international speakers and leaders in the education sector participating in the Forum.

The Qudwa Forum will host teacher-led activities including Poster Exhibitions, during which teachers from the UAE present their own learning journeys in 10-minute, highly interactive sessions that connect their experiences to the themes of Qudwa. These presentations will encourage collaboration between peers and reinforce a passion for lifelong learning.

Other sessions at the Qudwa Forum include Teacher Talks, in which moderated panels of teachers discuss challenges facing their profession and methods to help tackle these issues. The event will conclude with hosting the prestigious Mohamed bin Zayed Award for Best GCC Teacher, which honors teachers presenting exceptional work across the GCC region.