UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Queen Elizabeth II Receives Credentials Of UAE Ambassador

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sun 17th November 2019 | 11:30 PM

Queen Elizabeth II receives credentials of UAE Ambassador

LONDON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Nov, 2019) Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II of Great Britain has received the credentials of Mansour Abdullah Belhoul, UAE Ambassador to the United Kingdom.

In a protocol ceremony, Queen Elizabeth received Ambassador Belhoul, his wife, and several diplomats at Buckingham Palace in London.

During the meeting, Ambassador Belhoul conveyed the greetings of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan; His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai; and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, to Queen Elizabeth II, along with their wishes to the people of Britain for further progress and prosperity.

Queen Elizabeth II conveyed her greetings to His Highness Sheikh Khalifa, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and the people of the UAE.

Related Topics

Prime Minister UAE Abu Dhabi Wife London Rashid Progress United Kingdom

Recent Stories

Mariam Almheiri attends Belgian Embassy&#039;s rec ..

31 minutes ago

Ministry of Presidential Affairs mourns death of D ..

1 hour ago

UAE, France launch advanced maritime strategic cou ..

1 hour ago

Empowering young people is basis for establishing ..

2 hours ago

Mansour bin Zayed receives Russian Minister of Ind ..

2 hours ago

The &#039;Inspiring 49&#039; revealed Emirati arti ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.