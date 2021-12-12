UrduPoint.com

Queen Of Denmark Meets UAE Ambassador

12th December 2021

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Dec, 2021) Queen Margrethe II of Denmark has received Fatima Khamis Al Mazrouei, UAE Ambassador to Denmark, to commemorate the end of her tenure in the country.

Ambassador Al Mazrouei conveyed to Queen Margrethe the greetings of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan; His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai; and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, wishing her and the people of Denmark further development and prosperity.

In turn, Queen Margrethe conveyed her greetings to the UAE leaders, wishing the UAE Government and people further growth and development.

She also commended the efforts made by the UAE Ambassador during her tenure in bolstering UAE-Denmark relations, wishing her success in her new assignments.

For her part, Al Mazrouei expressed her appreciation for the cooperation shown by the Danish government during her term, highlighting the UAE's keenness to continue developing relations between their countries.

