Open Menu

Queens Mass Shooting Leaves 13 Teens Wounded Outside NYC Event Space, Police Say

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 02, 2025 | 11:32 PM

Queens mass shooting leaves 13 teens wounded outside NYC event space, police say

NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Jan, 2025) A mass shooting in Jamaica, Queens, New York City, left 13 teenagers at least hurt when police say several suspects opened fire outside a venue.

It happened just after 11:15 p.m. on New Year's Day outside the Amazura Concert Hall on 144th Place.

Police are now searching for four male suspects who fired into a crowd of about 15 people standing outside the event space.

Police said about 90 people were inside the address at a private event space upstairs. Police sources told CBS news New York they were attending a vigil for 16-year-old Taearion Mungo, who was shot and killed back in October.

The venue was at capacity, and a line of about 15 people were waiting outside. Police say that's when four men walking down 91st Avenue approached the crowd and fired about 30 rounds.

Related Topics

Fire Police Male New York Jamaica October Event P

Recent Stories

166-million-year-old dinosaur footprints unearthed ..

166-million-year-old dinosaur footprints unearthed in Oxfordshire

2 minutes ago
 Ministry of Climate Change and Environment reveals ..

Ministry of Climate Change and Environment reveals details of comprehensive guid ..

3 minutes ago
 Queens mass shooting leaves 13 teens wounded outsi ..

Queens mass shooting leaves 13 teens wounded outside NYC event space, police say

3 minutes ago
 Muslim Council of Elders condemns attacks in New O ..

Muslim Council of Elders condemns attacks in New Orleans, Las Vegas

3 minutes ago
 Dubai Humanitarian, ThinkSmart partner to strength ..

Dubai Humanitarian, ThinkSmart partner to strengthen community engagement

3 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid reviews UAE Cabinet accomplish ..

Mohammed bin Rashid reviews UAE Cabinet accomplishments

3 minutes ago
Rental Disputes Center receives AED3 million donat ..

Rental Disputes Center receives AED3 million donation to provide stability for s ..

3 minutes ago
 Dubai Land Department launches Smart Rental Index ..

Dubai Land Department launches Smart Rental Index 2025

4 minutes ago
 UAE strongly condemns shooting incident in Montene ..

UAE strongly condemns shooting incident in Montenegro

4 minutes ago
 Belgium's renewable energy production declines for ..

Belgium's renewable energy production declines for first time since 2016

4 minutes ago
 Partly cloudy weather, chance of rain tomorrow

Partly cloudy weather, chance of rain tomorrow

5 minutes ago
 Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed issues resolution app ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed issues resolution appointing Mohammed bin Tahnoon A ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East