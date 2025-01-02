Queens mass shooting leaves 13 teens wounded outside NYC event space, police say

(@FahadShabbir)

NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Jan, 2025) A mass shooting in Jamaica, Queens, New York City, left 13 teenagers at least hurt when police say several suspects opened fire outside a venue.

It happened just after 11:15 p.m. on New Year's Day outside the Amazura Concert Hall on 144th Place.

Police are now searching for four male suspects who fired into a crowd of about 15 people standing outside the event space.

Police said about 90 people were inside the address at a private event space upstairs. Police sources told CBS news New York they were attending a vigil for 16-year-old Taearion Mungo, who was shot and killed back in October.

The venue was at capacity, and a line of about 15 people were waiting outside. Police say that's when four men walking down 91st Avenue approached the crowd and fired about 30 rounds.