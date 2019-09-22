"DecoBuild 2019" Exhibition to be held in Dubai on November

(@imziishan)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Sep, 2019) The Mohammed bin Rashid Housing Establishment, MRHE, has announced the start of preparations to organise the third edition of Housing, Building Materials, Decoration & Engineering Consultancy Exhibition "DecoBuild 2019", which will be held in Dubai, from 6th to 9th November.

The exhibition, which is organised for the third consecutive year, will be witnessing broad participation of governmental entities, especially exhibitors, manufacturers, contractors, and experts of the construction sector, which is witnessing an incremental growth in light of the construction boom in the UAE.

Mohammad Ahmad Borahima, Assistant CEO of Engineering Sector at MRHE, said, "Organising DecoBuild 2019 Exhibition for the third year in a row is to build on the successes achieved in the previous two editions, in terms of bringing together institutions of housing and building materials companies, decoration and engineering consultancy under one roof to provide the latest of its systems, products, and solutions.

This would help reduce construction costs for citizens seeking to build their own housing."

He stated that the time of organising this year’s edition of the Exhibition coincides with the countdown of Expo 2020 Dubai, which contributed to raising the demand for construction materials in the UAE market, by rates ranging between 10 and 20 percent this year, compared to the volume of demand over the past year.

The exhibition will provide entrepreneurs, contractors and construction professionals, with a wide range of options in the engineering consultancy field and the latest innovations in building materials, decoration, and interior finishes as well as furniture and all the requirements of the modern home in one trade event.

DecoBuild 2019 will also provide exhibitors with the opportunity to meet with visitors seeking to build their residential and commercial projects, sign contracts, expand the scope of works and sources to provide all the needs of projects and learn about the latest innovations and meet with financiers.