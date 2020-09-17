UrduPoint.com
"Government Plays Key Role In Embracing New Workplace Trends," Dubai CP Tells Government Entities

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 17th September 2020 | 02:30 PM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Sep, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council, said Dubai and the UAE are leaders in adopting technological developments that have brought about paradigm shifts globally in the way people work. The emirate is at the vanguard of shaping change in this domain, he added.

Sheikh Hamdan noted that the government plays a key role in embracing new workplace trends and ensuring they are integrated in a streamlined way to achieve national aspirations. Key stakeholders have an important responsibility to take advantage of these shifts to help realise the leadership’s vision.

His Highness’s remarks came during a meeting with Director-Generals and Executives of various Dubai Government entities in the presence of H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Chairman of Dubai Executive Council.

Sheikh Hamdan stressed on the need for government entities to manage the transition effectively and overcome the challenges that it could bring. Sheikh Hamdan said it is important to have a clear vision on benefiting from the new opportunities that these changes will bring.

High levels of focus, commitment and team spirit are required to manage the transitional phase to ensure maximum gains for all, he added.

He also highlighted the importance of keeping pace with future changes and developing effective plans that serve the nation and its citizens in accordance with the vision of Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

His Highness urged government entities to continue delivering high levels of excellence and constantly work to enhance employee performance and the quality of public services in accordance with global benchmarks.

Sheikh Hamdan also noted that keeping pace with technological advancements is critical to improve efficiency and productivity. Dubai Government staff should be equipped with all the knowledge and skills necessary to harness new technologies for improving productivity and service standards. Dubai will not allow any challenges to hamper the achievement of its goals and aspirations, he asserted.

