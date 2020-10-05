"Kheta" interactive advanced platform made a significate change in people of determination rehabilitation: Hessa Buhumaid

(@FahadShabbir)

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Oct, 2020) DUBAI, 5th October 2020 (WAM) - Hessa Bint Essa Buhumaid, Minister of Community Development, emphasized the importance of the advanced interactive "Kheta" platform in supporting the rehabilitation and education of people of determination and their parents remotely, that has achieved in a short time a number of educational goals with innovative modern visions, and made an important transition in the rehabilitation of people of determination in keeping up with the updates as imposed by COVID 19 pandemic, in terms of change and development in the patterns and mechanisms of education and achieving interactive participation and effective opportunities for people of determination and their families.

This came at the honoring ceremony which was organized by the Ministry of Community Development remotely, on the occasion of "World Teacher's Day", coinciding on 5th October each year, in the presence of a number of ministry officials, teachers, specialists and staff in the people of determination centers as part of appreciating the efforts and achievements of the people of determination teachers in all the centers that are affiliated by the Ministry all over the UAE and their role in supporting the people of determination especially during their education and rehabilitation remotely.

Hessa Bint Essa Buhumaid stated that the Ministry of Community Development is seeking to provide the best possible services for all the community members especially people of determination students thanks to the efforts of teachers, staff and parents who proved their full responsibility and obligation.

She added that the ministry began at early August the training all the staff of the people of determination centers to use "Kheta" platform to enrich the education and rehabilitation of the people of determination and achieve the support of their relatives remotely through the development of educational and rehabilitation programs that can be easily shared with the family at home. Today, we have (766) people of determination students who have benefited from the technical and rehabilitation capabilities provided by "Kheta" platform as part of the efforts to increase the efficiency and effectiveness of providing and managing the education and rehabilitation services of people of determination and their families with a scientific methodology.

Hessa Buhumaid expressed her gratitude and appreciation to (262) administration and teaching staff at (8) people of determination centers affiliated by the Ministry in Dubai, Ajman, Um al-Quwain, Al Fujairah, Ras Al Khaimah and Dibba Al Fujairah in addition to the Early Intervention Centers in Dubai and Al Fujairah for their exquisite educational and rehabilitation services as well as other initiatives to promote inclusion, empowerment and stimulate work productivity among the students of determination. She also noted the importance of the supporting role and of parents to the people of determination during the past period.

The honouring ceremony that was attended by dozens of teachers, students and parents remotely via visual communication included a welcome speech, a video review about the achievements of the people of determination during the past period, the participation of parents in presenting their unique experiences during distance learning, and overcoming the daily challenges they faced. The ceremony also included a paragraph "Words from the heart", a dedication speech by one of the students to their male teachers, and another speech for a female teacher reviewing her experiences in distance learning. At the end of the ceremony, e-gift vouchers were presented to the teachers on their International Day.

It is worth mentioning that the Ministry of Community Development has prepared a set of guidelines for both teachers and parents to support education and rehabilitation of people of determination remotely for the perpetuation of education and remote rehabilitation due to novel Coronavirus (COVID 19) pandemic such as the "Home Schooling Guide for people with intellectual disabilities and autism", the "Manual of Tele-Intervention for Children with Disabilities and Developmental Delays in Early Childhood". Additionally, the Ministry also provided an integrated program for parents such as the psychological aid bag known as rest assured, in order to reduce the pressures their children of determination may face during the quarantine, in addition to the training of educational and therapeutic staff who are working in the people of determination centers on the basics of distance learning for people of determination remotely as well as the early intervention for children with disabilities and developmental delays.