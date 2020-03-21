"Tawajudi for residents" who are outside the country .. A new service launched by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on its official website

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Mar, 2020) The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation introduced a new service on its website: "Tawajudi for residents". The new service is intended for residents with valid residencies and who are outside the country. This service aims to facilitate their safe return to the UAE in emergency situations.

Residents who are currently abroad can register for this service through MoFAIC’s website, thus facilitating communication with them in case of emergency. The service can be accessed through the main page of the Ministry's website, under Individuals Services, then click on "Tawajudi for residents".

This unprecedented step spurs from the keenness of the UAE and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation to ensure the health and safety of residents on its land and facilitate their return to the country in emergency cases.