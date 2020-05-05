UrduPoint.com
"We Continuously Re-assess Our Strategic Objectives To Align With Government’s Agenda": Central Bank Chairman

Faizan Hashmi 44 minutes ago Tue 05th May 2020 | 01:45 AM

"We continuously re-assess our strategic objectives to align with government’s agenda": Central Bank Chairman

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th May, 2020) The Central Bank of the UAE continuously reassess its strategic objectives and focus areas to align with the government’s agenda in order to support the UAE’s long-term economic development, said CBUAE Chairman Hareb Al Darmaki.

In a message marking the issuance of the CBUAE's Annual Report 2019, Al Darmaki said, "In the past year, we continued our efforts to build a central bank that can respond to the challenges of our time. The Central Bank of the UAE, which supports the nation’s financial and monetary stability, made notable efforts to achieve its strategic goals, thereby advancing the UAE Vision 2021 of building a diversified, knowledge-based and competitive economy."

As the authority entrusted with ensuring a sound banking system, he continued, "CBUAE in 2019 further strengthened banking supervision with improved corporate governance and risk management. Our initiatives in 2019 enabled us to ensure that banks in the UAE improved the conduct of their business in a sound and prudent manner.

"To support the UAE’s long-term economic development, we continuously reassess our strategic objectives and focus areas to align with the government’s agenda. In 2019, the CBUAE, in collaboration with the UAE Banks Federation (UBF) and several national banks, launched the ‘National Loans Scheme’ aimed at easing the burden of debt accumulation for the UAE citizens. During the year, the CBUAE also proceeded to facilitate a ‘Consumer Protection Committee’ under the aegis of UBF."

He underlined the importance of the nurturing Emirati talent in the banking sector. "As talent is crucial to the sustainable development of a banking and financial system and as capacity building of the UAE’s banking sector remains one of our top priorities, we introduced in 2019 a points-based system encouraging the banks operating in the UAE to promote Emiratisation.

"

On Islamic financing, the apex bank chief said: "In line with the UAE’s goal of becoming a global hub for Islamic finance, the Higher Shari’ah Authority (HSA) continued to promote and enhance governance and standardisation of Shari’ah requirements. During the year, the Authority started to develop a new set of Shari’ah standards in collaboration with the UBF to support innovation and consumer protection, while providing Islamic Financial Institutions with guidance on implementation.

"Our role is to sustain the pulse of the local economy and high priority was given to the Micro, Small and Medium enterprises. We worked to ease the financial constraints and collaborated closely with other stakeholders. Globally and, increasingly, locally, Fintech advances are playing a vital role in revolutionising financial services by enhancing efficiency and accessibility."

In 2019, he said, the apex bank worked to provide the needed regulatory oversight to monitor associated risks and safeguard the safety and soundness of the banking system, without compromising consumer protection.

"The UAE’s ranking in global competitiveness indicators is an important indicator as it solidifies the role of the UAE as a regional economic and financial hub and strengthens investor confidence. Accordingly, the CBUAE worked closely with the Federal Competitiveness and Statistics Authority to identify the remaining challenges, as well as, the necessary measures to address them," he concluded.

