"We will remain faithful to the principles our martyrs sacrificed their lives for: Mohamed bin Zayed

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Nov, 2019) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, said that the UAE martyrs who sacrificed their very souls in protection of the homeland shoulder all Emiratis with a solemn responsibility toward their nation building and toward keeping the national flag flying high at all fronts and under all circumstances.

In the following statement on the Commemoration Day to the 'Nation Shield' magazine Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed said: "The essential message delivered by the Commemoration Day is for every Emirati to keep sacrificing for his/her homeland by continuing to be loyal to our deeply-rooted principles and values, the seeds of which were sown by the Founding Fathers of the UAE Federation.

"Our martyrs embody the UAE's solid commitment toward our brotherly countries, their national defence and their right to stability, development and progress. They express in the truest sense of the word the UAE's principled stance, adopted since the era of late Sheikh Zayed, in support of righteousness and justice.

"While bearing witness to every achievement being now made in the UAE, we recall the noble sacrifices made by our martyrs who are all true partners in every accomplishment and step forward we are taking on the right path toward making our dreams come true.

"Our martyrs will remain our source of pride at all times. Their heroic deeds go down in the annals of history as a source of inspiration for all sincere deeds made to ensure our country's glory, stability and progress toward a brighter future.

"On the Commemoration Day, we spell out our wholehearted loyalty to our Homeland and express our deepest gratitude to all those who sacrificed their soul in protection of their homeland and who we are sure will remain alive with their Lord and will have their reward.

"On this glorious occasion, we stand in all solemnity in appreciation of our brave Armed Forces, who symbolise all sincere feelings of dedication and commitment to the nation's values and principles. They represent the school from which our martyrs learned the love of and sacrifices to the homeland under all circumstances.

"On the Commemoration Day we recall our late Founding Father late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan who sowed the seeds of loyalty to the Homeland. These seeds fructified into generations of heroes ready to sacrifice their very souls in defense of their homeland and in serving their national duty.

"On this glorious day in the history of our nation, I urge our Emirati youth to learn by heart the narratives of our martyrs who represent a role model for fighting against oppression and defending their national soil. They sacrificed their souls in order for this nation to continue to live in peace and stability. Their sacrifices shoulder all Emiratis with a solemn responsibility toward their nation. Their heroic narratives and deeds are the best source from which we can continue to get inspired and learn that defending our homeland is a sacred duty that is second to none.

"May God have peace on the souls of our martyrs, reward them with His Heaven, protect our Nation and our loyal sons and daughters and bless the families of those who sacrificed their lives for our glory."